Rodgers Brothers Inc. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,516,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,062,094,000 after buying an additional 2,128,478 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,016,878,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,338,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,757,000 after purchasing an additional 695,502 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,170,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,389,329,000 after purchasing an additional 154,426 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,849,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,015,530,000 after purchasing an additional 462,290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,027,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013,996. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.60. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $135.19 and a twelve month high of $217.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $609.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total transaction of $4,167,374.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

