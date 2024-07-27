Rollbit Coin (RLB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.26 Million

Rollbit Coin (RLB) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. Rollbit Coin has a market cap of $219.60 million and $1.26 million worth of Rollbit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rollbit Coin has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rollbit Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0780 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Rollbit Coin launched on November 9th, 2020. Rollbit Coin’s total supply is 2,666,952,570 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,816,182,174 tokens. The official website for Rollbit Coin is rollbit.com. The official message board for Rollbit Coin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5326640.0. Rollbit Coin’s official Twitter account is @rollbitcom.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rollbit Coin (RLB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rollbit Coin has a current supply of 2,666,952,570.3779335. The last known price of Rollbit Coin is 0.07836428 USD and is down -2.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $1,187,296.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rollbit.com/.”

