Roth Ch Acquisition V (NASDAQ:ROCLU) Shares Up 6%

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCLU – Get Free Report) shot up 6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.94 and last traded at $11.94. 140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05.

About Roth Ch Acquisition V

(Get Free Report)

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses in the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, and sustainability sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth Ch Acquisition V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.