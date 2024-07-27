Roth Mkm Raises Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target to $300.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Roth Mkm from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair cut Chubb from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $270.05.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $270.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.42. Chubb has a 12-month low of $198.10 and a 12-month high of $275.41.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chubb will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $11,648,059.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Chubb by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,235,000 after purchasing an additional 324,019 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Chubb by 175,378.1% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,381,000 after acquiring an additional 112,242 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1,275.7% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 29,302 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 602.7% in the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

