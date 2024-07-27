Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 923,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 45,839 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.15% of Royalty Pharma worth $28,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 485.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RPRX. StockNews.com cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.80.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RPRX stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.79. 2,495,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.40. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $31.66.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $568.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.45 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 22.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.69%.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

