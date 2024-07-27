RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Hits New 52-Week High at $120.86

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $120.86 and last traded at $120.24, with a volume of 568138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RPM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.55.

Get RPM International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RPM International

RPM International Trading Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.64 and its 200-day moving average is $111.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.40%.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,475,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,912,000 after purchasing an additional 61,218 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of RPM International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 499,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,765,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 252,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,981,000 after acquiring an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in RPM International by 337.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 220,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,649,000 after acquiring an additional 170,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in RPM International by 16.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,919,000 after purchasing an additional 22,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.