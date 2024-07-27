RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56, Briefing.com reports. RPM International had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. RPM International updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

RPM International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $117.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. RPM International has a 1 year low of $88.84 and a 1 year high of $121.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.09.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered RPM International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RPM International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.55.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

