RTX (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Robert W. Baird

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Melius Research boosted their price target on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised RTX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $148.69.

Get RTX alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $113.95 on Friday. RTX has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $115.82. The firm has a market cap of $151.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.47 and a 200-day moving average of $98.22.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RTX

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in RTX by 64.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in RTX in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RTX

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.