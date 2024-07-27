Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $10.99 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $37.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($0.17). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 552.52%. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,208,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,181,000 after acquiring an additional 175,565 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,354 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3,361.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 18,490 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

