SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SAI.TECH Global Co. (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the June 30th total of 60,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 202,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SAI.TECH Global Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ SAI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,683. SAI.TECH Global has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $1.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97.
About SAI.TECH Global
