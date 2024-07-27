Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lessened its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 216,241 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 2.31% of Saia worth $359,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAIA. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Saia by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 920,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,275,000 after purchasing an additional 519,819 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,117,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Saia by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 663,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,655,000 after buying an additional 230,058 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Saia by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 211,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,759,000 after buying an additional 84,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Saia by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 115,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,685,000 after buying an additional 65,185 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Saia from $473.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Saia from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Saia from $676.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $502.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia Stock Down 18.9 %

NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $92.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $396.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,672,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $447.36 and a 200-day moving average of $492.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $341.26 and a 52-week high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $823.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.60 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.