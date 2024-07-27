SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to $214.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Cowen from $188.00 to $214.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut SAP from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities upped their price target on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $225.17.

SAP opened at $213.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $251.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.25. SAP has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $214.94.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in SAP by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 48,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,536,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

