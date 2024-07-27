Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Linscomb Wealth Inc.

Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,428.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 286,874 shares of company stock valued at $14,148,517. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.83. 8,231,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,735,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.98.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

