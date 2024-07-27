Scotiabank Raises TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$43.50

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$43.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on X. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on TMX Group from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$41.81.

TSE:X opened at C$42.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.10. TMX Group has a twelve month low of C$28.32 and a twelve month high of C$42.19.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.01. TMX Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of C$345.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$338.61 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that TMX Group will post 1.6098304 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total value of C$5,254,295.40. In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 146,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.96, for a total value of C$5,254,295.40. Also, Director Peter Alexander Conroy sold 13,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.19, for a total value of C$505,347.27. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

