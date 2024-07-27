Scotiabank Raises Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$62.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TSU. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trisura Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$57.89.

Shares of TSU opened at C$45.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$41.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 63.09. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$29.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.08.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.02. Trisura Group had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of C$744.27 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 2.7520161 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.16, for a total value of C$118,048.00. In other Trisura Group news, Director Robert Edward Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$42.11 per share, with a total value of C$126,330.00. Also, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.16, for a total transaction of C$118,048.00. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

