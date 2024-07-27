Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.90.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMTC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $36.50 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

SMTC stock opened at $30.99 on Monday. Semtech has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.20.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Semtech had a negative net margin of 129.52% and a negative return on equity of 154.99%. The company had revenue of $206.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Semtech will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,458,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,522,000 after buying an additional 131,133 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP grew its position in Semtech by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 2,039,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,075,000 after purchasing an additional 54,267 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in Semtech by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,072,000 after purchasing an additional 36,838 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Semtech by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,996,000 after purchasing an additional 613,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Semtech by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,217,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,679,000 after purchasing an additional 197,595 shares during the last quarter.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

