Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Down 5.9%

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) dropped 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.20. Approximately 2,045,119 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,938,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMTC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Semtech in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.20.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $206.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.16 million. Semtech had a negative return on equity of 154.99% and a negative net margin of 129.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Semtech during the 4th quarter valued at $43,504,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Semtech by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,369,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,996,000 after acquiring an additional 613,274 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,239,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Semtech by 5,613.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 426,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after purchasing an additional 419,415 shares during the period. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,964,000.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

