ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Announces Earnings Results

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NOW stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $827.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,410,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,403. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $527.24 and a 1 year high of $850.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $744.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $750.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.51, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $833.57.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

