Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 186 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 503,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,463 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 362.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brogan Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.93. The stock had a trading volume of 673,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,757. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.77. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $60.56.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

