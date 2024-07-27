Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,548.0% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 2,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 537.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXEL traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,114. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXEL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Exelixis

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In related news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.76 per share, with a total value of $4,671,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,525,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,674,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.76 per share, with a total value of $4,671,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,525,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,674,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $233,424.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 338,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $660,677. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.