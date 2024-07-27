Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Buys 100 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.63. 6,328,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,969,142. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.30 and a twelve month high of $229.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.11.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

