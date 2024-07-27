Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in InMode by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,168 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 9.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in InMode by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,643 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in InMode by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of InMode from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

InMode Price Performance

Shares of INMD stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $17.89. 562,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,891. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 2.18. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.44 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.10 million. InMode had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 26.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

InMode Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.