Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,562,000. GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,042,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,337,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,619,000 after purchasing an additional 577,445 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 918,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after purchasing an additional 232,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 172.4% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 255,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after purchasing an additional 162,013 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PECO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

PECO stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.02. 844,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,809. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.84. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $37.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 73.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.56.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $161.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.29 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 254.35%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

