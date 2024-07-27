Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 411,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,808,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 25,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSM stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $161.94. 13,089,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,465,338. The stock has a market cap of $839.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $193.47.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 37.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

