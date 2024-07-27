Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.28.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ traded up $4.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,151. The firm has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.86 and a 200-day moving average of $255.08. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total transaction of $827,053.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,551 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.