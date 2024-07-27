Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires Shares of 34,148 Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,148 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.05% of Canadian Solar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Solar by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,359 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $48,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Canadian Solar by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,216 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,070 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,481 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,540,000. 52.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Canadian Solar from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $17.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.59. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $37.39. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The solar energy provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.