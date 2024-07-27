Shell Asset Management Co. Buys New Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW opened at $349.22 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $232.06 and a 52 week high of $351.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $88.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $307.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.74.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.00.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

