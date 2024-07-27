Shell Asset Management Co. Buys Shares of 14,398 WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,063.6% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of WSC stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $52.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.97 and a 200-day moving average of $42.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $587.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.44 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,064,717.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

