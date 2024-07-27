Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 95.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 12,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Northern Trust

In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ NTRS opened at $89.43 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $92.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.22 and a 200-day moving average of $83.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on NTRS

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.