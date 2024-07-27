Shell Asset Management Co. Has $382,000 Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,088 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Herr Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4,594.4% during the first quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 497,611 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,133,000 after acquiring an additional 487,011 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Range Resources by 0.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 138,482 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,490,639 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $843,213,000 after buying an additional 959,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC opened at $31.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.57. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $39.33.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $641.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.24 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RRC. Citigroup upped their price target on Range Resources from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens upped their price target on Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Range Resources from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Range Resources news, Director Charles G. Griffie bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,983.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Erin W. Mcdowell sold 18,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $665,413.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,859.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles G. Griffie acquired 1,500 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,983.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,129 shares of company stock worth $6,775,926 in the last ninety days. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

