Shell Asset Management Co. Has $802,000 Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %

United Therapeutics stock opened at $338.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $343.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.87 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total transaction of $582,198.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,723.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total transaction of $847,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,595.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.91, for a total value of $582,198.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,723.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,884 shares of company stock worth $29,622,803. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded United Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.64.

View Our Latest Report on UTHR

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.