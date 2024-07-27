Shell Asset Management Co. Has $909,000 Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSK. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 4.0% during the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 87.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 82,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after acquiring an additional 38,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $279.97 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.32 and a 1-year high of $282.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.92 and a 200 day moving average of $247.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.23, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $55,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,551,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total value of $55,476.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,551,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $376,057.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,066,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $572,739. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

