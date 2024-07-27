Shell Asset Management Co. Makes New $858,000 Investment in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in EnerSys by 231.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in EnerSys by 103,350.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Price Performance

ENS stock opened at $109.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.97 and its 200-day moving average is $97.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $83.27 and a 1 year high of $111.42.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.64 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ENS

EnerSys Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.