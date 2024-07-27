Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,985 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,426,852 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,481,667,000 after buying an additional 78,481 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,484,836 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $448,426,000 after acquiring an additional 136,141 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,473,543 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $447,645,000 after purchasing an additional 397,114 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,349,714 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $175,383,000 after purchasing an additional 56,242 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 414.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,198,282 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $152,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,683 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFGC opened at $66.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $52.92 and a 1 year high of $78.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.71.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PFGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

