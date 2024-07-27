Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,524 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 662,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,088 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 86,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,662,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,794,000 after buying an additional 165,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 335,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,228,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRX. StockNews.com raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $24.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $320.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 117.21%.

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 360,004 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

