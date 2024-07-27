Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,968 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,920,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,561,000 after acquiring an additional 156,563 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,691,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,165,000 after acquiring an additional 521,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $350,811,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,003,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,434,000 after purchasing an additional 254,391 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,397,000 after purchasing an additional 42,860 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $150.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.84. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $171.59.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. HSBC downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.96.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

