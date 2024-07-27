Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Update

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decline of 24.6% from the June 30th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shiseido Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SSDOY traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.36. The company had a trading volume of 148,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,698. Shiseido has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $46.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 173.06 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Shiseido alerts:

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter. Shiseido had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 1.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shiseido will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; and skincare and makeup products. It also engages in the restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons. In addition, the company operates and supports SABFA, a professional hair makeup training school.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.