Short Interest in Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Expands By 43.9%

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 43.9% from the June 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Stock Down 1.6 %

BVNRY stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.77. 631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,283. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.94. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.67.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

