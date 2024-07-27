Short Interest in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) Rises By 40.7%

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the June 30th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BIO-key International Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKYI remained flat at $1.62 on Friday. 9,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,320. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. BIO-key International has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 96.03% and a negative return on equity of 340.45%.

BIO-key International Company Profile

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint identification biometric technology and software solutions, and enterprise-ready identity access management solutions for commercial, government, and education customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIO-key PortalGuard and PortalGuard IDaaS solutions, a customer-controlled and neutral-by-design cloud-based identity platform that allows customers to integrate with any cloud or on-premises SaaS application, as well as windows device authentication through IAM platform.

