Short Interest in BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Drops By 38.8%

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 38.8% from the June 30th total of 48,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 150,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BCDA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 19,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,107. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.37. BioCardia has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $23.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 3,638.68% and a negative net margin of 2,208.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BioCardia will post -6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of BioCardia in a report on Friday.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States. Its leading product candidate is CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and refractory angina resulting from chronic myocardial ischemia.

