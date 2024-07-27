Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Declines By 31.6%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the June 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
CareCloud Stock Down 0.5 %
CCLDO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. 1,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,065. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. CareCloud has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $22.93.
About CareCloud
