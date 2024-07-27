Short Interest in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO) Declines By 31.6%

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLDO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the June 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

CareCloud Stock Down 0.5 %

CCLDO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. 1,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,065. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.05. CareCloud has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $22.93.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

