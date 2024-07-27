Short Interest in CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Increases By 289.8%

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,000 shares, a growth of 289.8% from the June 30th total of 133,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,334,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CBD of Denver Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CBDD remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 3,747,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,352,920. CBD of Denver has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.

CBD of Denver Company Profile

CBD of Denver Inc engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc is based in Centennial, Colorado.

