Short Interest in CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Increases By 289.8%

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,000 shares, a growth of 289.8% from the June 30th total of 133,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,334,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CBD of Denver Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CBDD remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Friday. 3,747,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,352,920. CBD of Denver has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.00.
CBD of Denver Company Profile
