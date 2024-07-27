Short Interest in Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD) Drops By 63.6%

Collective Audience, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAUD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the June 30th total of 39,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Collective Audience Stock Performance
CAUD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,360,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,345. Collective Audience has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $38.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67.
Collective Audience Company Profile
