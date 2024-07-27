Short Interest in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) Increases By 533.3%

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CollPlant Biotechnologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 530,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 62,346 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 361,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 61,120 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 50,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. 21.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Stock Up 2.1 %

CLGN stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.78. 4,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,271. The firm has a market cap of $54.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.23. CollPlant Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $7.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.39.

CollPlant Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. CollPlant Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 70.58% and a negative return on equity of 24.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CollPlant Biotechnologies will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Company Profile

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd., a regenerative and aesthetic medicine company, focuses on three-dimensional (3D) bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology.

