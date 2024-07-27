Short Interest in Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Grows By 45.3%

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,700 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the June 30th total of 222,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.
Coveo Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of CVOSF traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.78. 613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,346. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.17. Coveo Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $12.00.
Coveo Solutions Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coveo Solutions
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.