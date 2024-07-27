Short Interest in Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Grows By 45.3%

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,700 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the June 30th total of 222,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CVOSF traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $4.78. 613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,346. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.17. Coveo Solutions has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

