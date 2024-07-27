Short Interest in Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Drops By 32.9%

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the June 30th total of 130,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 873.0 days.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

DSKIF stock remained flat at $23.83 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.08. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

Get Daiseki Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Daiseki Co.,Ltd.

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company engages in research and restoration of polluted soil; recycling of waste plasterboard; washing and treatment of tanks, general waste, and waste plastic; recycling of automotive and industrial batteries; refinement of lead; collection and recycling of waste paper; refining the lubricating oil, as well as selling the petrol products.

Receive News & Ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.