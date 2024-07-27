Short Interest in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Grows By 165.1%

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,500 shares, a growth of 165.1% from the June 30th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHI traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.46. 161,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,621. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $776.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

