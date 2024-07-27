Short Interest in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Grows By 165.1%

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,500 shares, a growth of 165.1% from the June 30th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FTHI traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.46. 161,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,621. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $776.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72.
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.