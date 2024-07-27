Short Interest in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Decreases By 44.4%

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the June 30th total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

G. Willi-Food International Trading Up 1.5 %

WILC traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. 1,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974. G. Willi-Food International has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $136.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.83.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.96 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 7.39%.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. designs, imports, markets, and distributes food products worldwide. The company offers mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, olives, garlic, roasted eggplant sun, and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardine, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon products.

