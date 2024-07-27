Short Interest in Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Drops By 36.8%

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Global X Clean Water ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of AQWA stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 million, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.00. Global X Clean Water ETF has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $18.36.

Global X Clean Water ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Clean Water ETF

About Global X Clean Water ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Clean Water ETF stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF ( NASDAQ:AQWA Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Global X Clean Water ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

