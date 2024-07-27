Short Interest in Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA) Drops By 36.8%

Global X Clean Water ETF (NASDAQ:AQWA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Global X Clean Water ETF Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of AQWA stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 million, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.00. Global X Clean Water ETF has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $18.36.
Global X Clean Water ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Clean Water ETF
About Global X Clean Water ETF
The Global X Clean Water ETF (AQWA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that are efficient in treating, purifying, and managing water. AQWA was launched on Apr 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Clean Water ETF
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Clean Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.