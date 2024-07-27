Short Interest in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Increases By 187.5%

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of HTLFP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,785. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $22.74 and a 52-week high of $25.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

